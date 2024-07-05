Hrithik Roshan sends birthday wishes to ex-wife Sussanne Khan's brother Zayed Khan: 'You are going to shock the world this year’

Hrithik Roshan shares a strong and lovely bond with ex-brother-in-law an actor Zayed Khan. As the latter turned a year older on July 5, the Fighter star took to social media to wish him well.

He was joined by Sussanne Khan who shared a lovely video for the birthday boy. Check it out!

Hrithik Roshan wishes Zayed Khan on birthday

Anjaana Anjaani actor Zayed Khan celebrates his birthday on July 5. On this special occasion, actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media to wish him well. Talking to his Instagram stories, the Fighter star shared an image of Khan and penned some motivating words for him.

On the picture, Hrithik wrote, “Happy Birthday @itszayedkhan. Brother you are all heart! And you are going to shock the world this year.”

Sussanne Khan showers big love on brother Zayed Khan on his birthday

Not just Hrithik, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan also posted an adorable video to make Zayed feel special on his big day. The clip is a collage of all the beautiful memories the siblings shared together over the year.

Calling him her ‘twin soul brother’, she captioned the video, “Happpppy happpiesttttt birthday my darling twin soul brother I love you to the sky and stars.. you light your heart is the best and I know the most amazing part of your Life is ahead of you!!! Be your bravest self and always give the love you have inside to everything you do @itszayedkhan #mybrother.”

Months ago, Khan took to his social media and announced to the world that he is going to made a comeback on the silver screen.

With a dashing picture of himself, he stated, “Hello people! With your love & support, its been “20 YEARS” for me in the industry. As then , once again I’m excited to tell you guys that my new movie is just round the corner and I cant wait to share it with you guys!!!! Now, the next 20 years are gonna be Kickass!.”

For those unaware, Zayed Khan is the brother of Sussanne Khan and ex-brother-in-law of actor Hrithik Roshan.

