Hrithik Roshan is mesmerized by girlfriend Saba Azad’s beauty and his reaction to her latest PICS is proof

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s social media interactions never fail to delight their fans. They constantly showcase their support and affection for each other. Recently, Hrithik was left mesmerized by his girlfriend’s beauty, and his reaction to her latest pictures is proof of the fact.

On March 23, 2025, Saba Azad took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her new photoshoot. She was dressed in a white bodysuit paired with a fur coat. What caught attention were her white woolen socks and pointe shoes. Saba’s only accessory was a pair of earrings. Her makeup was on point, and her hair was styled in a messy bun.

Saba made some stunning poses sitting atop a bar stool. The actress captioned her post, “Once a dancer...”

Hrithik Roshan couldn’t stop gushing over his girlfriend’s look. Taking to the comments section, he wrote, “Beautiful,” along with a red heart emoji. Replying to him, Saba simply said, “Hi.”

Have a look at Saba Azad’s post and Hrithik Roshan’s comment!

Netizens also appreciated Saba Azad’s look and showered her with love in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Wow you're looking so beautiful and hot,” while another wrote, “U r so cute and beautiful, nice one so sweet my fav cuteness overload.” A user stated, “One a dancer always a dancer,” and another mentioned, “Love these shots.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Earlier this year, Saba Azad shared a heartwarming post on her beau Hrithik Roshan’s birthday. Posting some adorable selfies with the actor and a few candid pictures of him, Saba wished, “Happy whirl around the sun, my love, you are the light... may joy envelope you forever and then some.”

On the work front, Saba Azad was last seen in the series Crime Beat. It also starred Saqib Saleem, Rahul Bhat, Sai Tamhankar, and more. The show can be watched on ZEE5.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is looking ahead to the release of War 2. The YRF Spy Universe film will also feature Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR in pivotal roles.