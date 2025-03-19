Krrish 4: Rakesh Roshan teases official announcement of Hrithik Roshan’s superhero movie; are you excited?

The fans of the Krrish franchise have been eagerly waiting for updates about the next installment, Krrish 4, for quite some time. It looks like their wait is about to come to an end. Rakesh Roshan recently teased the official announcement of the Hrithik Roshan starrer superhero movie. It is bound to increase your excitement.

In a recent conversation with ANI News, Rakesh Roshan was asked if another Krrish movie was coming. In response, he shared that an official announcement should be arriving soon. The filmmaker stated, “Yes, it’s almost ready now. I’ll be announcing very soon.”

Earlier, Rakesh Roshan announced his retirement from direction. This means that after helming Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3, he won’t be directing the next part. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he opened up about his feelings regarding someone else directing Krrish 4.

Roshan said, “The day has to come when I have to pass on the baton.” He believed that it was better to do it while he was in his senses so that he could oversee everything and ensure it was being made correctly. “Also, there’s no guarantee that if Rakesh Roshan directs Krrish 4, it’ll be a blockbuster,” he added.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla back in 2023, Rakesh Roshan had said that he won’t make Krrish 4 until he is satisfied from the inside. He shared, “We have the script ready, but we keep on improvising. I still feel there is some scope for improvement. We can’t make films on budgets as high as Hollywood, and hence, our content has to be strong and new in this world of superheroes.”

Expressing his confidence in the script, he called it ‘magical’ and was sure that it would catch the audience's attention in the first 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in the YRF Spy Universe movie War 2. It co-stars Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR. The makers recently promised, “There will be mayhem in cinemas on 14 August 2025, worldwide.” Hrithik is yet to shoot for a dance-off in the film, which was delayed due to his leg injury.