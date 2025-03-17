Watch: Jr NTR sports commando vibes in crew cut hair amid shoot for Hrithik Roshan’s War 2

Jr NTR has banked some of the most hyped projects on his work front, with a big Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 being at the very top. The actor has undergone immense physical transformation to pull off his role in the upcoming action flick.

Amid all the excitement, the Devara star was recently spotted at the airport, pulling off a commando-like all-black look. The actor’s perfectly trimmed beard and crew-cut hair raised attention, considering it a possible look for his big banner action flick War 2.

Check out the video here:

Jr NTR scored a massive win with his last release Devara, which was a big hit at the box office.

And now, with his Bollywood debut in the Hrithik Roshan starrer, fans await a massive spectacle on the big screens, especially after the buzz that the two stars would be locking horns in the movie.

Apart from War 2, Jr NTR will appear in another huge anticipated project with director Prashanth Neel.

Strong rumors about the impending project have suggested that the tentative movie will be titled Dragon and the actor will essay the role of a mafia kingpin, who conquers an entire belt of foreign trade.

The Prashanth Neel directorial has already started filming and the RRR star is said to be joining the sets of the movie soon.

Besides this, other rumors had previously stated that Jr NTR might be in talks with Rajinikanth’s Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar for a future project together.

This tentative action film is scheduled to go on floors by the second half of 2026.