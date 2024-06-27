Hrithik Roshan’s fitness routine that will help you get a muscular body like him

Hrithik Roshan fitness routine makes him one of the fittest actors in the entertainment industry. His bulging biceps and impressive V-shaped body have been inspirational since his debut days.

The actor who is aging like a fine wine still holds the power of giving actors half his age a run for their money. During an interview, celebrity trainer Kris Gethin once opened up about Roshan’s exact workout routine, including his diet during Fighter days.

Hrithik Roshan’s fitness routine

In an interview with GQ India in 2023, trainer Kris Gethin shared Hrithik Roshan’s fitness routine.

He said that they train five days a week. So, it's usually two days on and one day off. However, if Hrithik has really recovered and slept really well, then maybe they will train three days in a row.

Kris added that HR’s weight training sessions last 45-60 minutes. They focus on two body parts in each session, like the back and biceps, chest and triceps, or shoulders and abs.

He also focuses on completing a minimum of 10,000 steps every day on top of his cardio. He does some form of cardio every single day for about 40 minutes, be it hitting the beach for a jog or a swim. “We change it up all the time because we don't want the body to adapt and the workout to become boring and monotonous,” Kris said.

Are you a fan of Hrithik Roshan's abs? These steps will surely motivate you to get a muscular body like him.

To prepare himself for Fighter, Hrithik's cardio routine included sessions once or twice a day, tailored to the specific phase of his transformation journey. Kris added that activities ranged from running, elliptical training, and swimming to workouts on the StairMaster Rower.

Moreover, the fitness routine included functional exercises such as boxing, kettlebell workouts, battle ropes, and plyometrics, ensuring a holistic approach to achieving the desired results. Notably, the actor maintained a disciplined bedtime, going to bed by 9 pm, a practice that many Indians find challenging, as pointed out by the trainer.

The fitness trainer praised Hrithik and said he is a very nice and genuine person. “He’s very intuitive, very high IQ. He knows what works for him and what doesn’t work for him. For Fighter, his day would usually start at 5 or 6 am… By 6, he’s eating his breakfast, and then we’re hitting the gym probably 45 minutes after that,” Kris shared.

Hrithik Roshan’s diet

Hrithik surprised everyone with his chiseled body during his film Fighter. For the film, he worked very hard and went through a massive physical transformation to get the desired look.

During an interaction with India Today, Kris shared the actor's dietary regimen during the preparation for his role in the film. The Krrish actor maintained a bodybuilding-style diet, consuming approximately six to seven meals each day.

The diet primarily consisted of single-form ingredients such as chicken, egg whites, whey protein, and fish, along with sources of complex carbohydrates like oats, quinoa, rice, and sweet potato.

When consuming solid foods became challenging, the actor would choose shakes, but the emphasis was on whole foods. Though the diet might sound a bit monotonous, Hrithik's chef, Shubham Vishwakarma, infused creativity by making dishes like an egg white burger with chicken breast, where the bun was ingeniously replaced with fluffy egg whites. This innovative touch adds an Indian flavor to otherwise ordinary fare.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik once shared his diet routine. He said, “I have a very crazy diet. Sometimes, when I am disciplined, I follow a certain kind of diet. I wake up, and I have 6 egg whites and some avocado with that, and after that, my next four meals is a set meal which I have in a box that has got 70 grams of protein and some salads, veggies and I keep tweaking things depending on my weighing scale, the way I am looking so that’s one diet of my discipline phase.”

He further added that when he is not disciplined, he has everything and anything that his heart desires, and he can go pretty crazy. He also said that fruits are a part of his diet but not every day and called bananas, mangoes, apples, and watermelons his favorite.

Hrithik’s favorite vegetable is sweet potato, and he likes veggies in salads but he also has them cooked. “With desserts, I am pretty simple. I like all of them,” he said.

Fitness tips by Hrithik Roshan

In a chit-chat with Movies Talkies, the Koi Mil Gaya actor once shared his fitness tips. He said that consistency is the key and one should keep going. Sharing a message for the younger generation, Hrithik said that staying fit is the most important thing in life.

In an Instagram post, he once mentioned that he loves taking home-cooked meals, and it helps to maintain nutritional value.

The above-mentioned list is how Hrithik works hard to keep his body fit and goes through an intense diet plan and body transformation to get the desired look for movies.

