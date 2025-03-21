EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham admits ‘wasting’ time in school, claims Hrithik Roshan was ‘fantastic’ dancer even then; ‘I did nothing…’

John Abraham, who recently impressed audiences with his gripping performance as Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh in The Diplomat, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor reminisced about his school days with Hrithik Roshan, revealing that Hrithik was an exceptional dancer even back then. Meanwhile, he humorously admitted that instead of honing any artistic skills, he spent most of his school time on the football field, simply soaking up the sun.

When shown an old school photo featuring Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham couldn’t help but reminisce about their childhood days. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “Hrithik is probably the best dancer you have, and even in school he was so good at breakdancing. We used to have a period called cultural activities and all we did was we wanted to come and see Hrithik dance. He is so good. What a dancer he is. He is fantastic.”

Reflecting on his own school days, The Diplomat actor joked, “I wasted my time. I used to be on the football field. I did nothing but just turn brown on the football field. These guys dance so beautifully.”

Meanwhile, The Diplomat is a gripping political thriller brought to life by filmmaker Shivam Nair. Written by Ritesh Shah, the film is inspired by the real-life experiences of Indian diplomat J.P. Singh. John Abraham takes center stage in this intense narrative, supported by a stellar ensemble cast featuring Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Ashwath Bhatt. The film hit theaters on March 14, 2025.

On the professional front, after The Diplomat, the Vedaa actor is gearing up for another high-stakes geopolitical thriller, Tehran. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, will see him sharing the screen with Manushi Chhillar, promising another riveting cinematic experience.

