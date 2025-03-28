Rakesh Roshan is one excited grandpa, hyping Hrehaan on his birthday; says he's growing taller like Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s son, Hrehaan Roshan turned 19 on March 28, 2025. On his special day, all his family members made sure to wish their ‘Ray’ on social media. A while ago, the birthday boy’s grandfather, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan penned a sweet note, hyping his grandchild on turning a year older. He also expressed how Hrehaan is growing taller year by year, just like his father. Check out his post!

Minutes ago, on March 28, 2025, veteran filmmaker and producer Rakesh Roshan took to his Instagram handle and dropped an old picture with Hrithik Roshan and his son, Hrehaan Roshan. With the sweet post, the proud and excited grandpa wishes his grandchild on his 19th birthday. In the caption, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai maker expressed, “Ray growing taller yr by yr like your father, proud of you both. Birthday greetings good health & happiness always! Lots of love.”

Rakesh Roshan wishes Hrehaan Roshan on his 19th birthday:

Earlier today, the birthday boy’s mother, Sussanne Khan shared a carousel of images featuring her son. In her note, she expressed love and affection for her ‘SonShine’ who has been empowering her.

Khan’s post read, “Happppy Happppiestttttt birthday my Raystar… the minute you came into my life you empowered me to be my strongest self.. you are my WORLD… your soul your heart your mind… is the most resilient strong soul and your journey towards all that you do will light up everything and everyone around you… that is your super power.”

The proud mother added, “Love you my SonShine… you are the Best friend that I have.. my truth mirror n I am so so proud to be your mama… love you beyond words and expression…#19thyearcelebration.”

Sussanne Khan’s birthday wish for son Hrehaan Roshan:

As soon as Sussanne dropped the birthday note, several B-town celebs took to the comments section to wish the youngster on his big day. First up was his ‘Mamu’, actor Zayed Khan who penned, “Happy birthday my darling boy ! You’ve grown to be the man that makes us all proud and ecstatic! Love you always Zayed Mamu.”

He was then joined by Farhan Akhtar, Preity Zinta, Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and many others in wishing Hrehaan a very happy birthday!