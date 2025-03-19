Rakesh Roshan reveals son Hrithik Roshan once ‘locked himself in bathroom’ for THIS reason: ‘I used to feel bad…’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan faced significant hurdles before making his mark in the industry. One of his biggest struggles was overcoming a speech impediment that often held him back. In a recent conversation, his father Rakesh Roshan opened up about the challenges the actor endured. He recalled feeling helpless watching his son struggle and shared an incident where Hrithik, frustrated by his inability to pronounce a word, isolated himself in a bathroom.

During a recent conversation with ANI, Rakesh Roshan reflected on the challenges his son the Fighter actor faced while growing up. When asked if those struggles ever unsettled him, the filmmaker admitted feeling deeply for his son. He said, “I used to feel bad that he wants to say so many things, he is so well educated, very intelligent but he used to hold himself back because of his stuttering.”

Recalling an incident from a trip to Dubai, Rakesh shared how Hrithik Roshan struggled to pronounce a simple phrase while addressing an audience. “He wanted to just say ‘thank you Dubai’, and he used to get stuck on the word D. So he locked himself in the bathroom to learn those two sentences, to say ‘Thank you Dubai’,” the filmmaker shared.

Rakesh Roshan also shared how he sympathized with the War 2 actor’s struggles, acknowledging that despite being forward-thinking, something always seemed to hold him back. However, Hrithik’s determination to overcome his speech challenges was unwavering.

Advertisement

The filmmaker shared that as part of his efforts, he developed a disciplined routine, starting each morning by reading newspapers aloud in multiple languages, including English, Hindi and Urdu. This relentless practice eventually paid off, and Rakesh proudly noted that for the last 10-12 years, Hrithik has spoken fluently without any hesitation.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is preparing for the highly anticipated War 2, set to hit theaters in 2025. Reprising his role as Agent Kabir, he will be seen in the sequel to the action-packed thriller.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR in key roles and is slated for an August 14 release. In addition to this, he is also gearing up for Krrish 4, which remains one of his most awaited projects.