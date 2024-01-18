Indian Police Force's Vivek Oberoi heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor; calls him 'finest of the generations'
Recently, Indian Police Force star Vivek Oberoi lauded Ranbir Kapoor and also mentioned that the actor is humble and not insecure.
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is set to appear in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, has praised Ranbir Kapoor, the actor in Animal. Vivek talked about Ranbir's carefree attitude and mentioned that he is highly confident in his acting. The actor appreciated Ranbir's conduct at the Animal success celebration, noting how Ranbir actively greeted everyone instead of waiting for others to come to him.
Vivek Oberoi praises Ranbir Kapoor
During a recent interaction with Mirchi Plus, Vivek Oberoi spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and mentioned that he watched Ranbir deliver a performance like that, and he was amazed. He realized that he is the same person who worked on Brahmastra and played numerous diverse roles. He remains unbelievably brilliant.
He added, “He is the same person who is unbelievably brilliant. When I met him at the success bash I hugged him and I said ‘I love you man, what an actor you are.’ I think he is one of the finest of the generations. He is also bindass; he is like me. He is not insecure.”
Vivek Oberoi further mentioned that he was standing with his dad, and out of the blue, Ranbir approached and greeted him with a big hug. Even though it was Ranbir's party, where people were celebrating him, he didn't wait for others to come to him; instead, he actively came over and hugged. He appreciates Ranbir's security, acknowledging his talent and humble nature. He also expressed that Ranbir is down-to-earth, indifferent to people's opinions, and solely focused on his work.
He said, “He is not waiting for people to come to him. He just came gave me a hug. I love it. He is so secure. He knows his talent and he is so humble. Zameen pe baith jata hai woh (He sits on the ground.) He does not care what people think. He is just working.”
