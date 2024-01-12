EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Oberoi opens up about memories with Dabangg; calls Salman Khan’s song Hud Hud Dabangg ‘epic’

The much-anticipated series Indian Police Force, a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, is scheduled to premiere this month. The cast of this action-packed show is led by Sidharth Malhotra, with pivotal roles played by Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the stars, along with the director, discussed their experiences. Vivek recalled memories of the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg and also shared insights into being a part of Rohit Shetty’s series.

Vivek Oberoi on his memories of Salman Khan’s cop movie Dabangg

During the Pinkvilla Masterclass, the team of Indian Police Force engaged in a cop quiz, trying to guess popular cop movies through hints. Vivek Oberoi successfully identified one film as Dabangg and was prompted to share his memories associated with the Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer.

As Sidharth Malhotra started singing the song Hud Hud Dabangg, Vivek chimed in, expressing, “The song, man, that song was epic. Even that dialogue of Sonakshi’s, thappad..”

Watch the full interview here:

Vivek Oberoi on being a cop in Rohit Shetty’s universe

Vivek Oberoi, who has previously portrayed the role of a cop, shared his excitement about being a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. He expressed, “To be a part of Rohit bhai’s cop-verse, I think the most exciting thing that I looked forward to right as soon as I knew I was doing the show, I started imagining myself walking in slow motion” (gives background music).

Advertisement

Continuing with his experience, he elaborated, “I think it's the larger-than-life experience, it's a funny combination, a very difficult combination to crack but somehow he has the formula.”

He further explained, “The whole world of Indian police force is real. It's well-researched, it's very very detailed, the protocols are structured, the way things happen, the way events unfold, everything is so detailed and well-researched. That's why it took him years to write it and put it together. It's not that it came up overnight.”

Summing it up, Vivek said, “But despite that, there's a feeling of something that's larger than life. Despite that it's a combination of that very detailed, very real OTT experience with that low angle larger-than-life film experience and that, to me, was super exciting.”

Expressing his admiration for Rohit, Vivek stated, “Then I’ve always loved him as a person, I’ve always shared values and principles, I’ve always seen him be the first person to put his hand up when there's something good for society, something positive. I think those are the heroes in real life and those are the principles he tries to bring onto his characters.”

He concluded by sharing, “When he called me and said, ‘Listen, when I wrote this part you were the first person that came to my mind. I wrote this part for you.’ It was the biggest compliment I could ever get.”

With an ensemble cast that includes Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Kelkar, and more, Indian Police Force is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 19.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra’s Indian Police Force to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: 6 movies and web series releasing in January 2024