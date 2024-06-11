Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Mika Singh approached to participate in reality show hosted by Anil Kapoor

The anticipation regarding Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere is increasing with every passing day. The reality show, known for its controversial nature, will commence on June 21 and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has taken the baton to host the third season. Amidst the rumors of several prominent names participating in the show, the recent scoop is that popular singer Mika Singh has been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Mika Singh approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Mika Singh has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3. As per our reliable sources, Mika has been approached to participate in this season. The source further added that the makers are targeting at getting 1 well-established name from showbiz. Last year, they had actor-producer Pooja Bhatt in Bigg Boss OTT 2, which was hosted by Salman Khan. However, it is yet not confirmed whether the singer has signed the dotted lines. More details on this are still awaited.

Take a look at Bigg Boss OTT 3's first promo below:

About Mika Singh

From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar, Mika Singh lent his voice to the popular stars in the Hindi film industry. Apart from that, he also has independent albums and was seen in the reality show, Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti, where he found his bride in wild card entrant and best friend, Akanksha Puri.

While they didn't take the nuptial vows, they are great companions, and previously Mika stated to Etimes that had she been a singer, they could've thought of getting married. Owing to his profession, he needs to travel for concerts and Akanksha needs to be stationed in one place due to her acting project. Mika's close friend was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3 rumored contestants:

The excitement about Bigg Boss OTT 3 is soaring high as numerous popular celebrities and well-known personalities are said to participate in the controversial show. Names such as Sai Ketan Rao, Khushi Punjaban, and Vivek Choudhary, singers Navjeet Singh and Nirwair, YouTuber couple Jatin Talwar-Nidhi Talwar, and entrepreneur Anushka Purohit from Bangkok have been approached for the upcoming season. However, a full and final list of the contestants is still awaited.

About Anil Kapoor hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3:

So far, popular star Salman Khan's name has been associated with Bigg Boss. However, this season Salman decided to opt out of the hosting duties due to other professional commitments. To note, Pinkvilla was the first to inform its readers that Salman Khan won't host Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

Some of the Bollywood celebrities, such as Karan Johar and Sanjay Dutt were speculated to host the season. Now, finally, the makers have locked Anil Kapoor and even revealed the promo.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will premiere on June 21 at 9 PM on Jio Cinema and Colors. The upcoming season brings in the theme of Ab Sab Badlega, with a captivating message: Thoda Logic, Thoda Magic.

