Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Is Jaaved Jaaferi participating in show? Here's what he has to say

The excitement for Bigg Boss OTT 3 is rising high with each passing day as the show is slated to stream LIVE on June 21, 2024, at 9 pm. This year, the show will be hosted by the Jhakas actor Anil Kapoor. As the suspense surrounding the host of the show recently got over, now the speculation regarding the contestants of the show is still on. Recently, a few media publications reported that popular Bollywood celebrity Jaaved Jaaferi has been approached for the show.

We at Pinkvilla got in touch with Jaaferi and quizzed him about his participation in the show and the actor chose to give his exclusive reaction to us.

Jaaved Jaaferi denies being a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3

While we couldn't connect with Jaaferi on a call, we messaged the actor-choreographer about being approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3 and Jaaved Jaaferi sent a subtle response to our message that read, "I am not a part of Big Boss." With Jaaferi declining to be a part of the show, we're sure his fans would be disappointed.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 featuring Anil Kapoor:

Buzz around Jaaved Jaaferi in Bigg Boss OTT 3

A report in Times Now confirmed that Jaaved Jaaferi has been approached to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3. The publications' source informed that the makers are keen on getting someone from Bollywood in Bigg Boss OTT 3, just like they had roped in Pooja Bhatt in the previous season. The report claimed that Jaaferi is in advanced talks for the show, however, the last few formalities were to be finalized.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Salman Khan would miss out on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3 and the makers have approached Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Karan Johar for the project. It looks like Anil Kapoor impressed the makers the most as he is all set to take over the show as the new host.

