Is Fawad Khan set to portray a chef in comeback Bollywood movie with Vaani Kapoor? Here’s what we know

There has been a lot of buzz about Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback over the past few days. His fans have been excited ever since it was reported that he would be starring in a Hindi movie after eight years alongside actress Vaani Kapoor. They have been eagerly awaiting updates about the project, and now it has been revealed that Fawad will be portraying the role of a chef in the film.

Fawad Khan to return to Bollywood in the role of a chef

Earlier, Filmfare confirmed that Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor are collaborating on a movie that will mark the former’s comeback to the Hindi film industry since his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Now, the portal has disclosed details about Fawad’s character. He will be playing a chef based in the UK.

Reportedly, the movie, directed by Aarti Bagdi, will be shot on a start-to-finish schedule in London and Dubai. The pre-production of the project has apparently been locked in, and the film is set to go on floors very soon.

Meanwhile, details about Vaani’s role are still under wraps. The actress is currently looking forward to the release of Khel Khel Mein, which arrives on August 15, 2024, on the Independence Day holiday.

Fawad Khan on keeping in touch with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, and others

In a recent exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan was asked if he was still in contact with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, and other people from the industry.

In response, he shared, "I'm in touch on and off. Hamari baat ho jaati hai kabhi chat pe (We sometimes talk on chat) and on the phone, so I've been in touch. I have enjoyed a very good relationship with the Kapoor family, and there is still a lot of love and respect even with Karan and Shakun, so dostiyaan (friendships) hai."

He added, "And then there are some producer friends, jinke saath gaap shap lagi rehti hai, and then we make plans of meeting somewhere, so on and off we talk, we keep in touch, and we're still very cordial and still very friendly, and there's no love lost."

