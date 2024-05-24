Ishq Vishk Rebound song Soni Soni OUT: Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan flaunt their sizzling chemistry in this romantic melody

New promotional content keeps coming in for the movie Ishq Vishk Rebound, increasing the excitement among audiences. The movie stars young talents Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. After the title track, the second song from the film has now been released.

The song, Soni Soni, is a romantic melody where Rohit and Pashmina showcase their chemistry as well as dance moves.

Ishq Vishk Rebound song Soni Soni featuring Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan has been unveiled

Today, May 24, the makers of the upcoming movie Ishq Vishk Rebound released the second song from the soundtrack across social media. Titled Soni Soni, it is composed by music director Rochak Kohli, with lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini. Darshan Raval, Jonita Gandhi, and Rochak Kohli have lent their charming voices to the track. The stunning dance movies are choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

The song takes place at a picturesque party location where Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan are seen dancing to the catchy beats. The pair also flaunt their sizzling chemistry throughout the melody. It is the perfect romance anthem for this summer season.

Fans reactions to Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan’s song Soni Soni from Ishq Vishk Rebound

As soon as the music video was released, fans were quick to flood the comments section with their appreciation. They showered love on the actors as well as the team behind the song. One person said, “Darshan Raval singing for Rohit Saraf? i have lost it guysssss. Two favorites in one freaking frameeee!!!!!!!”

A user stated, “Such a groovy and refreshing song.. how beautiful Darshan Raval & Jonita has sung ‘Soni Soni’ And Rohit Saraf on screen!!” Another individual exclaimed, “Damn the vibe uff loved it grooving,” while one netizen expressed, “Grooves, expressions, vibes and voice everything on point.”

Praising the leads’ chemistry, one comment read, “Pashmina and Rohit look amazing together!” Some other compliments included “Best love song of this Summer” and “What a song!!! Mind-blowing, full on vibing, Great lyrics.. beautiful song..” Many people showcased their admiration with red hearts and fire emojis.

About Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound

The movie, starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal in the lead roles, revolves around modern love, relationships, and friendships. The supporting cast includes Sheeba Chadda, Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Anita Kulkarni, Akarsh Khurana, Shilpa Vishal Shetty, and Shataf Figar.

Earlier, the title track, Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, was also released. The party track is a recreation of the song from the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, which featured Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao.

Shahid himself reacted to the song by sharing it on his Instagram Stories. He penned, “21 years and the track still sounds fresh.” He also wished the entire team, saying, All the best guys! This one will always be special,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, have also been showcasing their constant support for the War 2 actor’s cousin, Pashmina, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with the film.

Presented by Tips Films, Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, it is slated to hit the silver screen on June 21, 2024.

