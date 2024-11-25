Iulia Vantur shares great bond with Salman Khan’s dad Salim Khan and her birthday post for him is proof: ‘Who made me feel like home…’

Salman Khan’s father and veteran screenplay writer Salim Khan celebrated his 89th birthday on Sunday, i.e., November 24, 2024. While heartfelt wishes have already been poured for the legendary figure, Iulia Vantur also shared an endearing picture to extend her heartwarming birthday wish to Salman Khan's father.

Iulia Vantur took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with Salim Khan. In the photograph, she was seen leaning her head on Khan’s shoulder while he wrapped his arm around her. The duo posed for the camera while getting the sweetest moment captured. She penned a long note extending her warm birthday wish to Khan.

She wrote, "Happy birthday to one of my favourite person in the world (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Who made me feel like home in India (accompanied by a hug emoji) forever grateful The legend Salim Khan, The man who has created the most beautiful and strong legacy—a loving and united family."

"May u be blessed with good health, love and joy always, may u always inspire and share your wisdom. May u create more and more great stories (accompanied by a red heart emoji) #respect #love," she further added. Adding a musical touch, she added Raj Kapoor’s Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan song in the background.

Reacting to her post, rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh called it "Best picture MashaAllah." In addition to this, several fans also dropped birthday wishes for Khan and red-heart emojis. A user wrote, "Good luck for the concert today! Thanks for the beautiful picture Iulia!" while another fan went, "Wow."

Iulia has been close to Salman Khan’s family ever since, and she is often seen being a part of their celebrations. In fact, it was earlier this year in July that she had celebrated her birthday wish for the Sikandar actor and his family.

The birthday celebration was attended by the superstar, his bodyguard Shera, Arhaan Khan, Alvira Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal, Maniesh Paul, Shekhar Ravjiani, Arjun Kanungo, and more.

On the work front, Iulia is currently in London, where she had a special musical performance at Vishal Mishra’s concert.

