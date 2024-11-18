EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan’s FIRST reaction after watching Karan Arjun was priceless, recalls Rakesh Roshan: ‘Wo interval me bahar aaye…’

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Karan Arjun is undeniably one of Bollywood's most iconic films. As the cult classic gears up for a re-release this week, Pinkvilla caught up with the veteran filmmaker, who shared an exclusive and priceless moment. He revealed that during the first screening of Karan Arjun, it was none other than Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, who gave the most memorable reaction. Stepping out during the interval, Salim Khan praised the film, a gesture that would prove to be an early sign of the movie’s immense success.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan revealed an interesting anecdote from the early days of Karan Arjun. He shared that, before the film's release, the person who showed the most confidence in its success was none other than Salim Khan.

He said, “Yash Ji's office was in Rajkamal Studio. Aditya Chopra and Hrithik, they were friends. I had to mix the film over there. So Adi used to come and see some reels and all that. And he used to always tell me, ‘Rakesh uncle, yeh aapki picture bohot jabardast hone wali’. (Rakesh uncle, your picture is going to be hit). Toh mein sochta tha, bachche hain aise hi bol rahe hain khush karne ke liye. Har picture ki naseeb hoti hai. (I used to think that they are just kids trying to make me happy. Every film has its destiny)."

Rakesh Roshan further revealed how everything changed when he invited Salman Khan’s family for the first screening of Karan Arjun at Raj Kapoor Studio. He said, "So when I had the first show, I called Salman's family to see the film at Raj Kapoor Studio. So, Salim sahab bahar aaye interval mein and he came and told me ki 'aap soch hi nai sakte hai ki aap ne kya banaya hai'. So that gave me confidence because Salim saying this ki ‘aap ne mere hosh uda diye’ that gave me confidence that this might work with the audience.”

Advertisement

(Salim sahab came out during the interval and told me, 'You can't even imagine what you've made.' That gave me confidence because when Salim said, 'You’ve blown my mind,' that gave me confidence that this might work with the audience).

Watch the full interview right here

Karan Arjun, one of the biggest hits of the 1990s, is all set for a grand return to cinema screens on November 22. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the iconic action drama originally released in 1995, stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as brothers, with Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Rakhee in key roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rakesh Roshan calls Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan ‘hardworking boys’; praises Kajol for working even after 30 years of Karan Arjun: ‘It is their will power…’