Jaat Teaser OUT: Sunny Deol returns in action-packed avatar after Gadar 2; gears up for intense face-off with Randeep Hooda

Gadar 2 created havoc at the box office in 2023 as Sunny Deol reprised his role of Tara Singh. Now, the actor is set to return in an action-packed avatar with Jaat. The teaser of the upcoming film has been released, and it gives a glimpse of what’s in store for the audience. It also teases the intense face-off between Sunny and Randeep Hooda.

Today, December 6, 2024, the makers of the movie Jaat unveiled the official teaser across their social media platforms. In the 1-minute, 27-second video, Sunny Deol is seen engaging in hand-to-hand combat and fighting with different weapons in a jail. He has some powerful dialogues like “Main Jaat Hoon” and “Sorry bol” in the clip.

Randeep Hooda’s character is shown towards the end of the teaser sporting a serious expression. The teaser ends with the text “Mass Feast Loading.”

Watch the full teaser here!

Fans flooded the comments section of the teaser on YouTube with their appreciation. One person said, “Sunny Deol deserves this type of mass representation of himself,” while another wrote, “Sunny Deol Action + Gopichand Direction + Thaman Music = MASS Entertainment.”

A user stated, “Jaat is all time fire and goosebumps,” and another mentioned, “Randeep Hooda Killed it.” A comment read, “This will be sureshot blockbuster.. all the best to sunny sir, gopichand sir and entire team... fire teaser.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about the title of the film Jaat. A source close to the development revealed, “The team has derived the title from the script as Sunny Deol’s character has the traits of being a Jaat. It’s a larger-than-life heroic character for Sunny Deol, and he is donning a special look of a light beard and a moustache for the same. It’s a powerful title suggesting the aura of Sunny’s character.”

The cast of Jaat includes Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Swarupa Ghosh, and more. The film is directed by Gopichandh Malineni, and the music is by Thaman S. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, it is slated to release in cinemas in April 2025.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan calls himself 'semi-orphan' in new video for Mufasa: The Lion King; 'Anyone who doesn't have parents...'