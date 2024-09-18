PIC: Varun Dhawan enjoys pool time with the art team of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and its proof he is having a blast

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who previously impressed with their chemistry in Bawaal, are set to captivate audiences once again in their new film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Currently filming for the project, Varun Dhawan posted a selfie relaxing by the pool with the film’s art team. Alongside the photo, he also complimented the team.

On September 18, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie featuring himself and a group of boys enjoying the pool. While the group posed, Varun captured the moment with a smile. He captioned the photo, “With the art team of #SSKTK. The people who are always on their feet to make our film look amazing.”

Earlier, Varun Dhawan shared some behind-the-scenes moments from breakfast with Janhvi Kapoor and other co-stars on Instagram. The first photo shows Varun, shirtless and wearing white sunglasses, sitting at a dining table with Janhvi, who is casually dressed in a white t-shirt and smiling at him. The second picture features Varun having breakfast with Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and other team members, offering fans a glimpse of their off-screen camaraderie. Varun captioned the post, “Breakfast club #SSKTS” with sun and herb emojis. Janhvi Kapoor commented on the post, noting, “This was lunch.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is set to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025.

Previously, Pinkvilla provided an exclusive look at the film's premise. According to a source, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a quintessential family entertainer with a romantic backdrop, aligning with the type of films Shashank Khaitan has directed in the past. The source also added, "The premise of SSKTK is very close to the kind of films that Dharma is known for as it celebrates love with color, music, scale, and a strong star cast."

