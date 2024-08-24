Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and more are all hearts as Justin Bieber announces birth of baby boy with Hailey

International pop sensation Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, recently welcomed their first child. Justin made the announcement on his social media with a glimpse of his baby boy’s foot. As the post was showered with love and wishes, Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, and more were all hearts.

Today, August 24, 2024, Justin Bieber announced the birth of his and Hailey Bieber’s son on Instagram. Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, and Athiya Shetty expressed their feelings with a ‘like’ on the post. Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, commented, “Can’t wait to see him.”

The picture in Justin’s post featured his baby boy’s tiny foot and Hailey’s hand. The caption read, “WELCOME HOME,” and revealed the name of the newborn as “JACK BLUES BIEBER.” Check it out!

Justin Bieber was in India last month for the grand wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He performed at their sangeet on July 5 in Mumbai and sang some of his popular tracks like Baby, Boyfriend, and others. He mesmerized all the guests with his performance. Many inside glimpses of Justin’s performance had surfaced on social media. The singer himself shared various pictures from the event on his Instagram handle.

The sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place at the Grand Theatre in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Called “Radhika & Anant’s Celebration of Hearts,” it was a “night of song, dance, and wonder.”

The function was attended by the who’s who of the Indian entertainment industry, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, cricketers Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and many others.

Apart from Justin Bieber, many other international artists performed during the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. These were Rihanna, Akon, The Backstreet Boys, Andrea Bocelli, Katy Perry, Pitbull, and French DJ David Guetta.

