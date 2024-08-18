Parineeti Chopra is ‘proud’ of Sooraj Barjatya and Neena Gupta’s big wins for Uunchai at 70th National Film Awards

The 2022 film Uunchai had its big moment at the 70th National Film Awards announcement as it secured wins in two categories. Sooraj Barjatya won Best Director, while Neena Gupta was named Best Supporting Actress. Parineeti Chopra, who is also a part of the film, recently expressed her pride in her team on receiving the prestigious honor.

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared about the achievements of Sooraj Barjatya and Neena Gupta at the 70th National Film Awards. Posting a picture from Uunchai, she wrote, "Proud (smiling face, folded hands emoji)."

Have a look at Parineeti’s story!

Uunchai is an adventure drama film that stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, and Sarika.

After the announcement of the 70th National Film Awards, Best Director winner Sooraj Barjatya expressed to PTI, “I’m humbled to be honored amongst the best that the country has seen in cinema during 2022.” He shared about his happiness and sense of gratitude. Barjatya even compared the feeling to truly climbing Mount Everest.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta told the Hindustan Times that she was surprised after hearing the news and had to ask her manager to check again if it was true. Talking about her journey of hard work, she said, “Mereko aisa lagta hai ki aap kaam kare jao, and kabhi na kabhi phal milta hai, aaj nahi toh kal (I feel that you keep working, and sooner or later you get results, if not today then tomorrow).”

Advertisement

Another film that won big at the National Awards was Brahmāstra: Part One– Shiva. It was awarded in three different categories. It won the Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic category. Arijit Singh was named the Best Playback Singer (Male) for Kesariya, while Pritam took Best Music Director (Songs). Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, and Pritam had also expressed their excitement.

The winners were announced at a press conference in Delhi on August 16, 2024. All of them will be felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony in October.

ALSO READ: Stree 2: Hansal Mehta calls Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'talent vehicle'; says 'Don’t trivialise its success...'