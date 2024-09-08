Jigra: ‘Alia Bhatt is exuding power like a SARKARini’ says Ram Gopal Varma as he praises her and Vedang Raina starrer’s teaser trailer

The highly anticipated teaser trailer of the movie Jigra was released today, September 8, 2024. It showcases Alia Bhatt in a powerful avatar as she goes to great lengths to save her brother, played by Vedang Raina. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma showered praise on the teaser trailer and expressed that Alia was ‘exuding power like a SARKARini.’

Today, soon after the release of Jigra’s teaser trailer, Ram Gopal Varma took to X (Twitter) and shared his thoughts about it. Giving a special mention to director Vasan Bala and actress Alia Bhatt, he said, “Just F*CKING WOWWW..Hey @Vasan_Bala am bowled over with ur teaser and @aliaa08 is exuding power like a SARKARini.”

Director Vasan Bala reacted to Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet with multiple face holding back tears emojis.

RGV made a clever reference to his own film series, Sarkar, in which Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the titular character. Interestingly, there is a scene in the teaser trailer where Alia’s character says, “Ab toh Bachchan hi banna hai (Now I have to become Bachchan only).”

Apart from Ram Gopal Varma, many celebrities from the film industry appreciated the teaser trailer. Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Shraddha Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Hansal Mehta, Rhea Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Amar Kaushik, Sunny Kaushal, Abhishek Banerjee, Radhikka Madan, and more shared it on their Instagram Stories along with heartfelt praise.

The 2-minute, 49-second teaser of Jigra focuses on the emotional bond between Alia Bhatt’s Satya and Vedang Raina’s Ankur. Manoj Pahwa is seen helping Satya as she prepares to break her brother out of prison. A beautiful rendition of the song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka plays in the background. The recreated version has been sung by Vedang himself.

Jigra is an action thriller directed by Vasan Bala. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, it is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra.

The movie is written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. The film is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024, during the Dussehra weekend.

