John Abraham reminisces Pathaan's impact on its first anniversary: 'Film brought glory back to industry'

Pathaan starrer Shah Rukh Khan is considered to be one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The film rocked the box office numbers. Today, January 25, Pathaan completed one year of release. Reminiscing Pathaan's impact on the film industry, John Abraham who played a pivotal role in the film, said that the film brought glory back to the industry.

John Abraham on Pathaan completing one year of release

In Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, John Abraham played the role of an antagonist and received immense love and attention for his amazing performance. As the film completes one year of release, John told to ANI, "Pathaan's anniversary will always be nostalgic for me personally and also for the Hindi film industry because this was the film that made us as an industry bounce back."

He further added, "This film brought a lot of respect and glory back to the industry." Abraham added that Pathaan changed perception, emotion, and the forward journey of the Hindi film industry.

John Abraham on receiving love for his role in Pathaan

Expressing love and gratitude for the love and support he gained for his performance in Pathaan, the actor shared, "I will always have extremely fond memories of Pathaan for this reason because this industry is my home. The amount of love I have got for Pathaan is incredible." He added that playing an anti-hero and winning the hearts of the audience is a very special feeling.

Advertisement

Going forward, John further hoped that he would continue to be a part of this YRF Spy Universe and satisfy everyone with his craft towards cinema.

More about Pathaan

The story of Pathaan revolves around the story of a passionate, competent, and skilled agent named Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Pathan worked for RAW but decided to separate his paths because of certain reasons. The story is centered at a time when India revoked its Article 370 which gave the territory of Jammu & Kashmir a special status.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role and was helmed by Siddharth Anand.

ALSO READ: Fighter Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Netizens can't stop gushing over Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone