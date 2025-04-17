Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan’s restaurant issues clarification after shocking allegations of serving fake paneer by YouTuber; details inside

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most adored actors of the industry with a massive fan following. He mostly grabs headlines for his projects, humbleness and all for the right reasons. But this time, he is in the news as his wife Gauri Khan’s luxurious restaurant Torii was alleged of serving fake paneer by a YouTuber. Now, her team has reacted to it issuing clarification on the matter.

Advertisement

Influencer and YouTuber Sarthak Sachdeva recently took to social media where he dropped a video that is now going viral all over. Sharing the video, he alleged Torii of serving fake paneer.

Now, the official handle of the restaurant has reacted to it by commenting on his video and wrote, “The iodine test reflects the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer. As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii.”

In the video, Sarthak Sachdeva is seen visiting some of the famous restaurants of some well-known stars and tests the paneer served on dishes by performing an iodine tincture test on it. For the unversed, if the paneer turns black and blue when iodine touches it, it indicates the presence of starch.

The YouTuber went to Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune, Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian and Bobby Deol’s Someplace Else to test the quality of the paneer being served. None of the paneer samples from the dishes turned black, indicating the absence of starch.

Advertisement

However, when he visited Gauri Khan’s restaurant Torii and tested the paneer, it turned blue-black indicating that starch is present on the paneer.

Reacting to this, Sarthak said, “Shah Rukh Khan ke restaurant mein paneer nakli tha. Ye dekh ke mere toh hosh udd gaye the.” (Shah Rukh Khan’s restaurant served fake paneer. I was shocked to see this).

Sharing the video he captioned it, “fake paneer?” He also took to the comment section and wrote, “SRK is my idol. it’s a dream to meet him once, will I be able to meet him ever after this?”

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan reveals which part of their home Mannat is close to her heart; can you guess?