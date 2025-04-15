THROWBACK: When Yo Yo Honey Singh's ex-wife reacted to reports suggesting Shah Rukh Khan slapped rapper; here's what happened

In 2014, when Yo Yo Honey Singh was riding high on fame, a shocking story spread across the internet. It claimed that Shah Rukh Khan had slapped the rapper during their international SLAM tour. The claim grabbed attention and caused quite a buzz online.

As Singh suddenly vanished from the spotlight due to health issues, fans started speculating. That’s when his then-wife Shalini Singh stepped up to clear the air. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, she said the fight never happened and called the entire story false. “Honey respects Shah Rukh bhai a lot and bhai treats him like a younger brother,” she had said.

According to her, Honey Singh joined the SLAM tour despite being unwell because he had promised Shah Rukh Khan he would go. His doctors had advised him not to travel but he didn’t want to break his word. During the tour, Singh slipped during rehearsals and injured his back and head. He was also on medication for his blood pressure, so he had to return home early. Shalini added that Shah Rukh was very understanding and supportive throughout.

At the time, several other rumors had also surfaced. Some claimed that Singh had insomnia, left a reality show midway or had a nervous breakdown. Shalini had denied them all. She said he was just overworked and needed proper rest.

Honey Singh and Shalini got married in 2011 after dating for many years. In 2023, the couple got divorced after she accused him of d**estic v**lence. Singh denied the charges and the case was later settled.

Honey Singh known for popular songs like Brown Rang and Sunny Sunny is back in action. He recently wrapped up his much-awaited 10-city India tour with a grand finale in Kolkata. The tour saw him perform in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune and fans were thrilled to see him return to stage.

