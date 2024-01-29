EXCLUSIVE: Juhi Chawla to grace Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's stage as special guest

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has been entertaining the viewers since the beginning and now the competition has been taken to the next level with the entry of wildcard contestants. Among the wildcard entries, Manisha Rani and Dhanashree Verma are brilliant dancers and have raised the bar of the show.

The makers of the show are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure full entertainment. In the upcoming episodes, 90s popular heroine Juhi Chawla will be seen gracing the show.

Juhi Chawla roped in as a special guest on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Juhi Chawla is a known name in the entertainment industry. The talented actress will be seen joining the judge's panel as a special guest in the upcoming episodes of the show. Apart from being a brilliant actress, Juhi has also got the dance moves. The beautiful actress also has a connection with the show as she was one of the core judges in the third season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The season was hosted by Shweta Tiwari and Shiv Pandit wherein Baichung Bhutia won the show. Juhi Chawla along with Vaibhavi Merchant and Saroj Khan were the esteemed judges.

Have a look at a recent promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11-

The previous episode of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa

The previous episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 had an exciting theme with contestants collaborating with each other to deliver interesting performances. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dhanashree Verma danced together while Shiv Thakare and Sangeeta Phogat performed together. Manisha Rani and Adrija Sinha teamed up for the performance and secured perfect scores.

Manisha Rani was lauded for boldly performing with one of the toughest competitors on the show, Adrija.

Evicted contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 so far

Until now, contestants like Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Rajiv Thakur, Vivek Dahiya, Tanisha Mukerji, Nikita Gandhi, and Glen Saldanha have been eliminated from the show. Awez Darbar couldn't continue with the show owing to his injury.

Recently, wild card contestants Manisha Rani, Glen Saldanha, Dhanashree Verma and Sagar Parekh entered the show.



