Shah Rukh Khan gave some ‘very expensive gifts’ to celebs who did cameo in Om Shanti Om; REVEALS Tabu

The 2007 masala movie Om Shanti Om is one of the most-loved movies of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone even today. The movie not only won an accolade at the 55th National Film Awards, but it’s also notable for the cameo appearances of several Indian film celebrities in multiple sequences and songs.

While talking to a media outlet, actress Tabu, who also made a special appearance in the film revealed that all of them received expensive gifts from King Khan. Read on!

Tabu recalls getting gifts from Shah Rukh Khan for Om Shanti Om

In the last song Deewangi Deewangi from Farah Khan’s movie Om Shanti Om, we see several Bollywood celebs making a cameo appearance. Right from Rani Mukerji to Priyanka Chopra, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Sushmita Sen, and others grooved in the song with Shah Rukh Khan.

Senior actress Tabu also made a cameo appearance in it. While talking to Zoom, she spoke about the viral picture of hers with SRK from the above-mentioned song. The actress said that a lot of people are dying to watch them together.

Talking about shooting of the star-studded song, Tabu stated, “Ek shot hum sabne kiya tha. (There was a shot that all of us did). I did it for Farah and yeah, it was great fun. They made me some great clothes, great hair, and makeup, and we got very expensive gifts from Shah Rukh Khan.”

When Ajay Devgn said Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worked because of Tabu

The Crew actress was in an interview with the same publication when she recalled how Ajay Devgn complimented her skills during the trailer launch of Bholaa. While all of them were sitting together, the Drishyam 2 actor surprised her by saying, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 toh Tabu ki wajah se chali (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worked because of Tabu).”

She also opened up about her bond with the actor and said that even though they are different as people, there is a bond that goes beyond anything. “It’s the awareness that we share or what we feel for each other. It’s a completely different equation. We have similar tastes in a few things. We might not agree on a couple of things,” she articulated.

Ajay and Tabu will be next seen in the romantic thriller film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha along with Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar.

