WATCH: Just a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and family’s lavish new home as Mannat undergoes renovation

Some time ago, it was revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic residence, Mannat, was set to undergo renovation, and the family will be temporarily moving out. The superstar, along with his wife and kids, has shifted to the Pali Hill area of the city. Now a glimpse of their lavish new home has surfaced.

Today, April 15, 2025, the paparazzi shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan and his family’s new home located in the Puja Casa building. It’s a high-rise building, and the entry area packed with cars was visible in the clip.

Earlier, the Hindustan Times reported that the renovation of Mannat will take around two years, so Shah Rukh and his family will be shifting to a new residence for the duration. In Pali Hill, SRK has reportedly rented two luxurious duplex apartments from producer Vashu Bhagnani’s family.

Regarding the renovation in Mannat, it was revealed by Times Now in 2024 that Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, filed an application with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). In this, she requested permission to add two new floors to the existing building.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to start his highly anticipated next film, King. It will be his first collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan will play the role of the antagonist, while Abhay Verma will also be seen in a significant part. The action thriller is being helmed by Siddharth Anand.

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that King is expected to go on floors in May 2025. A source close to the development shared, “It’s the first schedule of the film, which will begin at a studio in Mumbai. This would be followed by international legs in the UAE and Europe. The team is extremely excited to begin this magnum opus, which is touted to be a one-of-its-kind action thriller, with SRK in shades of grey.”

Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan is also preparing to enter the film industry. He is making his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

