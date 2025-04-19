Nothing here, just glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mannat getting renovated; fans say ‘kitne lucky labours hai’: WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat is getting its much-awaited upgrade. Fans continue to keep a close eye on every update—just like this recent video that’s keeping everyone curious.
The much-loved Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai residence, is currently under renovation. A new video has surfaced online giving fans a peek into the ongoing work at the superstar’s home, hinting that the makeover is in full swing.
The video, now doing rounds on social media, shows glimpses of construction activity, suggesting that the renovation process is picking up pace. While Shah Rukh Khan and his family have temporarily moved out of Mannat, it’s clear that the work is far from quiet.
In 2024, a Times Now report revealed that Gauri Khan had submitted an application to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, seeking permission to add two new floors to the existing structure. A Hindustan Times report further revealed that the renovation is estimated to take nearly two years.
Shah Rukh Khan’s home, Mannat, is more than just a residence—it’s a Mumbai landmark. Located in the upscale Bandra area, the sea-facing bungalow has long been a symbol of the superstar’s journey and success. Originally called Villa Vienna, the property was bought by Shah Rukh in 2001 and later renamed Mannat, which means "a wish fulfilled."
The six-storey mansion features sprawling interiors, a personal office, multiple living spaces and décor handpicked by Gauri Khan. Over the years, Mannat has become a popular tourist spot, with fans gathering outside daily hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood icon.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to begin filming his next big project, King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will also feature Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in key roles. Aryan Khan, on the other hand, is making his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.
