Box Office: Bollywood actors with highest Rs 100 crore India net grossers; Salman Khan tops with Sikandar

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan was most recently seen in the action entertainer Sikandar, released globally near the occasion of Eid, i.e., on March 30. It marked the first collaboration of Salman Khan with the director A.R. Murugadoss, the lead actress Rashmika Mandanna, and the leading antagonist Sathyaraj.

When the film was released, it was met with a highly negative reception from the audiences as well as critics around India. This led to the film ending its run as an underperformer in its overall theatrical run. Interestingly, the film did manage to cross Rs 100 crore net at the Indian box office despite a highly negative perception of the film ever since its release.

With this achievement, Salman Khan now has 18 movies in the Rs 100 crore India net club, the highest for any Bollywood actor. Despite going through a rough phase in the past few years, Salman Khan still stands tall at the top of this recorded list.

Other actors with the highest number of Rs 100 crore India net grossers

Following Salman Khan on the list is Akshay Kumar. While he has also been suffering from back-to-back underperformers in the post-pandemic era of Bollywood, he has 17 movies in this prestigious club, just one movie short of the top position. If his upcoming courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, luckily becomes a success and enters the Rs 100 crore India net club, the top position of the list would be ruled by him alongside Salman Khan.

Following the two is Ajay Devgn, residing in the 3rd position of the list. While the actor keeps facing several huge grossers as well as failures, he has secured a good spot for himself among the top 3 in this list. While his latest film Azaad didn’t, his 2024 film Singham Returns was the last to enter this club. Hopefully, he can take one step ahead with his upcoming movie, Raid 2.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan follows the top 3 superstars with 10 of his movies going over this benchmark, out of which the last one was Dunki, his 2023 released Drama film.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

