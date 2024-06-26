Suhana Khan-approved 4 ways to style tank tops for effortless comfort meets couture looks

Emerging as a Gen-Z style icon, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has already made a fashion niche for herself. Known for her effortless and chic looks, Suhana Khan often incorporates trendy pieces into her wardrobe. Even before her debut movie, The Archies, Suhana’s fashion sense has always garnered much attention.

Whether she’s dressed in a sexy little black dress or a flirty co-ord set, Khan loves keeping her look pared down. But one thing she cannot get enough of is body-hugging silhouettes and tank tops.

If you ask us, we strongly believe that one staple in Suhana’s wardrobe is her tank tops, which she more often than not spotted elevating with delicate jewelry pieces. Time and again, Suhana has proved that tank tops are versatile and allow her to create a variety of looks, from casual and cool to breezy and summery.

So, let's dive into 4 of Suhana's best tank top fashion moments and decode how you can recreate her style!

Suhana Khan shows how to style tank tops and look comfortably fashionable

Suhana Khan rocks a monotone tank top with a bodycon skirt

Suhana Khan, time and again, proves that her style is Gen-Z-approved. Looking like a million bucks even in a monotone ensemble, Suhana certainly knows how to put the best step forward when it comes to fashion. She was seen posing in her New York apartment, sporting a casual and comfy vibe and wearing an All Saints fit.

Advertisement

The Archies star opted for a Whisper Pink Enya Crop Tank Top with ribbed detailing and a plunging neckline. She paired this tank top worth INR 9,176 (USD 110) with a matching Enya Skirt priced at INR 17,935 (USD 215).

Accentuating her look, Ms. Khan styled her outfit with a Vivienne Westwood Golden Saturn Pearl Necklace. Priced at a whopping INR 21,105 (USD 253), this necklace featured gold-toned metal Saturn ring encrusted pink enamel detailing and Swarovski pearls.

Lastly, finishing her look, Suhana picked Dior Ja’dior Slingback Pumps 65 Patent Leather Scarlet, which came with a hefty price tag of approximately INR 1,09,197 (USD 1,309). She rounded her look with matte makeup, pinkish nude lips, and sleek eyeliner.

Sunkissed and soft glam is Suhana Khan’s secret for a stylish picture

Proving the point that tank tops are certainly quite versatile, Suhana Khan makes sure she styles them in exquisite ways each time. Not so long ago, she was spotted donning a gorgeous olive green halter tank top.

Advertisement

Suhana styled this basic tank top with stunning forest green leather pants. Her thought of pairing these two hues closer to earthy tones was a striking choice. The actress's acentric style oozes fresh, femme, and fabulous vibes. She completed her look with the Vintage Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy Bag. This bag is quite rare and roughly comes down to INR 2,60,875 (USD 3,127).

Posing under the sun on the street of New York, Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter looked exceptionally radiant. The golden hour rays enhanced her soft glam and left her skin glowing. With soft brown curls and a dark manicure on her nails, Suhana Khan looked exceptionally gorgeous.

She went with her go-to accessories for the final touch. Her picks included a gold bracelet layered with the white enamel bangle, gold hoops, and a matching necklace also won her vote.

Suhana Khan looks like an absolute diva even in a basic outfit

Advertisement

Take cues from this Gen-Z fashionista on how to turn a basic outfit into something supremely glamorous. Wearing a basic white tank top, Suhana Khan rises the heat as she chills by the swimming pool.

Suhana was spotted pairing her rugged denim shorts with a trendy ribbed tank top in white. The classic combination of an outfit certainly worked in her favor. Posing with a chilled can of a soft drink, Ms. Khan gave us vacation vibes instantly.

With sleek black manicured nails, Suhana kept her glam subtle. With a dewy makeup base, she opted for chiseled and heavily contoured cheeks along with a tint of pink on her lips. She let her tresses flow with soft waves while busy striking a pose.

Suhana takes her vacation style seriously and here’s the proof

Suhana Khan always manages to grab attention with her charismatic style. Basking under the Goan sun, King Khan’s daughter made a stylish fit from minimalistic outfit pieces. Who knew a simple tank top could look this chic?

Sporting a classic pair of light blue high-waisted denim, Suhana opted for a grey The WARDROBE.NYC x Hailey Bieber cotton-blend tank top. This stylish cropped top comes with a heavy price tag of INR 13,840 (USD 165).

Advertisement

Styling her vacation look, Ms. Khan opted for a vintage 2010 monogram chain shoulder bag. Featuring the brand’s logo all over, this shoulder bag is approximately priced at INR 2,94,587 (USD 3,531). She finished her look with stylish black Chanel Oval Sunglasses, roughly priced at INR 76,400 (USD 915). With a sleek back pony and nude mauve matte lipstick, Suhana Khan ensured her look was effortlessly stylish.

Setting relatable fashion goals for Gen-Z, Suhana Khan surely aims for comfy fashion, and these looks are proof of this. What do you think about them? Comment down below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan masters layering with her glamorous denim mini dress and trench coat ensemble