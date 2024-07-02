EXCLUSIVE: Maharaj director expresses gratitude to court for allowing Junaid Khan starrer's release; urges all to give ‘fair chance’ to movie

Aamir Khan’s eldest son Junaid Khan is the buzzing topic of town with his acting debut in the Netflix film Maharaj. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the movie also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey in key roles. However, Maharaj’s release was embroiled in massive controversy with a certain section of society alleging the movie might attempt to hurt religious sentiments.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Junaid and Siddharth have now spoken about the same and extended their gratitude to the judiciary for allowing Maharaj’s smooth release.

Maharaj's director reacts to controversy surrounding Maharaj’s delayed release

While speaking to us, debutant Junaid Khan admitted that the entire crew was on edge when the matter was being heard inside the court. The seasoned filmmaker detailed the scenario and told Pinkvilla, “When it’s in court, you don’t know where it’s going to go. It’s literally a courtroom drama unfolding in front of you.”

Siddharth said that Maharaj's team was watching the court proceedings live on YouTube as it unfolded. He further told us, “Natmastak pranam to the judiciary for them to see it and judge it for what it is and what our intent was. Because in those arguments you can go anywhere. I am really thankful to the judiciary that they allowed the film to come out and say that there’s nothing offensive in it.”

Maharaj's director urges the audience to give the movie a ‘fair chance’

Siddharth P Malhotra admitted that he wishes they see the movie for what it is. He feels as and when people will keep seeing Maharaj over time, even people who have pre-conceived judgments based on what they have read or when someone tells them ‘ye waisi film nahi hai aap dekh lo’ - the feedback for the film will gradually evolve.

“What I am really hoping is that people give it a fair chance because the film has been made with a lot of love, there’s a six-minute end credit in the film, watch not for me but for the sake of those people, a lot of money and emotions have also been put. Watch the film, and give it love only if you like it, if you don’t like it, fair enough. Feedback is taken but give it a chance,” Siddharth signed off.

