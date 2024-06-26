Maharaj: Junaid Khan’s co-star from next film Sai Pallavi congratulates him on his debut; sends love to Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan made his acting debut with the Netflix movie Maharaj which recently started streaming. Amid roaring reviews from viewers and peers, Khan has received a special message from the leading lady of his next film, Sai Pallavi. The duo will be starring in a romantic saga shot in Sapporo, a location which is never seen before on the silver screen.

Junaid Khan receives warm wishes from Sai Pallavi

Taking to her Instagram story, the gorgeous south diva posted a heartfelt message alongside Maharaj’s poster and wrote, “Junaid!!! Congratulations on your first film’s release! Much love to @jaideepahlawat, @shalzp (Shalini Pandey) & @sharvari.” For the unversed, Maharaj has been directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra under the production of Aditya Chopra.

See Sai Pallavi’s heartwarming note here:-

More about Maharaj

The movie relives the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case featuring Junaid Khan as Karsidas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer who fought for the rights of women in pre-independent India. Jaideep Ahlawat on the other hand plays the character of Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj in this one which has received 3.5/5 ratings from Pinkvilla.

More about Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut

Even when an official announcement is awaited, Sai and Junaid starrer untitled film will mark the actress’ venture into Bollywood. The only other Hindi-lingual movie that she has in her kitty is Nitesh Tiwari Magnum Opus Ramayan where she is playing Lord Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Even though that two-part film is rolling in full swing, it will only be released in the second half of 2027.

Tentatively titled Ek Din, Sai and Junaid’s movie has wrapped up its first 58-day-long schedule in April this year. The second leg of it was waiting for Junaid’s debut (which has happened) so the team might start rolling again anytime soon. The rest of the shooting will reportedly take place in Mumbai itself.

Even before his debut, Junaid had his hands full. The 31-year-old has also signed a film opposite Khushi Kapoor, details of which are still kept under wraps. What you should know for now is that the one-stop solution for any development of these movies is Pinkvilla which will continue to drop true and trusted insights. Stay tuned.

