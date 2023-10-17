EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar reacts to criticism for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, 'Was taken aback by the moral policing'

Karan Johar is one of the country's most admired filmmakers. His films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and most recently Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have brought immense joy to the viewers. While most of his films have found abundant love, there is one film that received polarising reactions at the time of its release and still does - Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, the celebrated director shared why he was taken aback by the reactions to his boldest film till date.

Karan Johar Shares Why He Was Taken Aback By The Reactions To Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass hosted by Himesh Mankad, Karan Johar was asked about one thing in his filmy journey that surprised him the most. The Maverick director promptly answered, "It was not surprising but I was taken aback with the moral policing for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. I thought that I was speaking an unusual subject. It was about infidelity and I was also deconstructing Shah Rukh's absolutely pure image and showing the grey side of life."

Karan then talked about a couple of instances around the release of the film, which convinced him that Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna won't take the flight that his previous films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham took. He shared, "Thursday night, I went to see. It was a preview at Adlabs. And there was this scene; There was a very traditional couple and I was behind them. And there was a scene where Shah Rukh and Rani check into a hotel room. So there was this lady who looks to her husband. The husband said, 'Dream sequence chhe' (It is a dream sequence). So, she was pacified by the fact that it is a dream sequence. And it can't be like that and they would not step outside the boundary of their marriage. When they realised that it is not a dream sequence, they both got up, took their families and walked out. And I was like, oh my god. Reality of life; judgement hit me."

He continued, "When I stepped outside, there was a lady and her daughter was crying in the corner. So I thought she was very moved by the film. But the mother came to me and she looked to me and said, 'Tu Karan Johar hai?' (Are you Karan Johar) and I said, 'Ji' (Yes). So she said, 'Meri beti, uska abhi abhi divorce hua hai. Aur maine bola ki mood thik karne ke liye tujhe Karan Johar ki picture dikhaungi. Aur tune yeh picture banayi hai?! Aise banate hai picture? Yeh hote hai humare sanskaar?' (My daughter recently went through a divorce and I thought to show her a Karan Johar film to make her mood better. And you made such a film? Is this how you make a movie? Are these our manners?) and I was like, 'scared'."

Karan Johar Shares That He Was So Used To Love That Polarising Responses Threw Him Off

I realised that the film had done phenomenally overseas but India, it had done good business, not great business. But I realised that there was such a divided house for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. So when you said surprised, I was not surprised but I was more disappointed actually. Then I went within and realised that you know, when you make a film that hits home, whether it is Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna then or Gehraiyaan now, it will always have this polarised response. And I was just so used to getting love that polarisation threw me off.

Karan Johar's Other Interesting Snippets From The Masterclass

In the exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, Karan shared a lot of other interesting anecdotes. He talked about how he felt that he was about to give a flop to greats like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham after one of the distributors said so. The director also clarified why he felt that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is problematic.

Karan is now preparing for his next film that happens to be an action spectacle. more details about his action film shall be shared in due course of time. How excited are you for Karan's next?

