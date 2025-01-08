Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Re-Release: Hrithik Roshan’s on-screen brother recalls being heartbroken during THIS scene; ‘I was so upset…’

The announcement of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai being re-released in theaters has generated a wave of excitement and nostalgia. Actor Abhishek Sharma, who was just 10 years old at the time, played Hrithik Roshan's younger brother in the Rakesh Roshan-directed film. He has now shared one of his heartbreaking moments, recalling how he felt when Roshan's character died, saying, "I was so upset that my brother died."

In a conversation with India Today, Abhishek Sharma revealed that he felt heartbroken when his character, Rohit, died in the film, admitting that he was deeply upset by the loss. However, seeing Hrithik Roshan on set every day gave him comfort.

He fondly recalled the memorable scene where they caressed each other's faces, which continues to be remembered by fans. While he hasn't been in contact with Hrithik or Rakesh Roshan lately, he expressed a desire to reconnect with them in the future.

Speaking about Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek praised his humility and dedication. He shared how he would spend his breaks listening to songs, rehearsing his lines, practicing dance steps, or working on his action sequences. "It's because of this dedication that he is where he is today," Abhishek said.

He also fondly recalled Hrithik's kindness, recalling how the War 2 actor would have a strawberry-flavored protein shake and offer him sips. Hrithik later had his team get him the same drink in a small bottle. Abhishek laughed as he remembered mimicking Hrithik's habit of shaking the sipper before drinking, which left Hrithik in splits.

Advertisement

Abhishek shared that, being the youngest on set, he indulged in a lot of fun and was pampered by everyone. He also mentioned that although Rakesh Roshan was strict, he had a kind and supportive approach that helped him perform better. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai will re-release in theaters on January 10, 2025.

ALSO READ: Did you know Ananya Panday auditioned for Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium? Here's what happened next