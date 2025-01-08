Did you know Ananya Panday auditioned for Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium? Here's what happened next

Ananya Panday has proven her skills through her titular roles. She was last seen in the thriller drama CTRL, where she won hearts with her performance. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she auditioned for Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium and was eager to be part of the film, but unfortunately, she didn't make it through the auditions.

In a conversation with Filmfare, Ananya Panday was asked about a movie she particularly wanted to be a part of. She shared that she had really wanted to do Angrezi Medium and had auditioned for the role, but unfortunately, it didn’t work out.

Angrezi Medium is a 2020 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama directed by Homi Adajania. The film serves as a sequel to the 2017 hit Hindi Medium and follows the story of Champak Bansal (Irrfan Khan), a widowed sweet shop owner in Udaipur, Rajasthan, who strives to fulfill his daughter Tarika's (Radhika Madan) dream of studying abroad in London.

The narrative delves into themes of parental sacrifice, societal expectations, and the lengths one goes to for family.

The film features an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Dimple Kapadia. Angrezi Medium was released on March 13, 2020, and received praise for its performances.

Panday has several exciting projects lined up on the work front, including the second season of Call Me Bae on Amazon Prime Video. She is also working on Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshya, with the first posters recently released. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is producing the movie.

Additionally, Panday has a project with Dharma Productions based on C. Sankaran Nair, where she will star alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

In a recent interview, she discussed her role and the preparation involved, stating that it was quite challenging to get the dialect right, and her appearance for this role is quite different from her previous ones.

