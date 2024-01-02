Karan Johar calls special screenings ‘traumatic’; admits seeking validation before film release

Karan Johar is one of the prolific filmmakers we’ve ever had in the industry. Apart from his big grandeur and quintessential Bollywood films, he is also known for speaking his heart out. He often makes it to the headlines for his opinions and views. In a recent interview, the director talked about the special film screenings organized for the industry members and called them ‘traumatic’. Read on to know what he opined.

Karan Johar talks about special screenings held for industry members

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director was recently in conversation with Galatta India. During an extensive conversation, Karan Johar talked about film reviews by the critics whilst he addressed special screenings that are organized for the fraternity members. In his opinion, he stated that sometimes ‘hatred’ comes very strongly from the industry itself.

He stated, “When you have an industry screening, those trial shows and previews are the worst. I don’t know why we have them. The most ‘thanda’ reaction will come from those screenings. I feel the real test of a film is a paying audience as they come with an abandon to love your film. Nobody pays to hate something but here, the industry comes and sits on a high horse.”

Advertisement

He further continues by sharing, “There are those that’ll walk out of a screening and give that look, like ‘congratulations’, ‘well done’. Arey kuch to bol do, location acha tha, cinematography achi thi..kuch to naya hoga na… (Say something like the cinematography or location was nice, there must be something new). Then there’s a very annoying section of people who’ll come and say, ‘Can I be honest?’ No, you can’t! My film is releasing tomorrow; praise me and go home. But they’ll take you aside and tell you what’s wrong with your film one day before (release).”

The director asserted that everyone in the industry has much more of an opinion as the film is broken down ‘into first-half, second-half, but the audience does not do that.’ According to him, it is a ‘trade phenomenon’ following which numbers start circulating. The director further questions by asking how can they ascertain the number and if they are a box office analyst.

He also admitted falling prey to it, as he calls himself a filmmaker who is seeking validation and being vulnerable a day before his film’s release. Having said that, the director remarked that he wants to reach a place where he doesn’t look for validation and make movies for the audience. “Those screenings are traumatic,” he said.

KJo further addresses that the silence during the film interval is even worse. He shared, “They meet you, but they say nothing. Or there are the ones who’ll say, ‘I’ll speak to you later’. Who are you, Steven Spielberg, that I should wait for the end? I’ve been to so many screenings, and I want to kill myself because I’m doing this to myself. Calling people, waiting like an absolute mad person outside for just validation.”

Karan Johar lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

Furthermore, Karan Johar in the same interview hailed Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal ‘best film of the year’. He also stated that to reach this statement it took him a while and a ‘lot of courage’ fearing judgment from the people around and expressed his admiration towards Kabir Singh.

Karan Johar made his directorial comeback this year with his last release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: New Year 2024: Karan Johar drops PIC from celebration with Rani Mukerji; reveals his ‘only learning’ of 2023