Karan Johar celebrates male who champion feminism on International Men’s Day with post ft Ranveer Singh’s Dola Re dance: ‘Hunar ka koi gender nahi hota’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is known for breaking stereotypes in his films, and in his hit movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, he shattered several norms around men. On International Men’s Day (November 19), he celebrated by sharing a clip from the film, where Ranveer and Tota Roy Chowdhury are seen dancing to Dola Re Dola. He also wrote a heartfelt note celebrating men who champion feminism.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a clip from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where Ranveer Singh’s character Rocky dances to Dola Re Dola with Alia Bhatt’s father, played by Tota Roy Chowdhury. In the post, he highlighted the significance of celebrating men who champion feminism and equality, calling them the true MVPs of society.

He wrote, “Hunar ka koi gender nahi hota. (Talent has no gender). Today is dedicated to the real MVPs of our society—the men. But not just any (and definitely not EVERY) man...today is for the men who champion feminism. The ones who uplift humanity by advocating equity, equality, & a more compassionate society for women & for everyone who just dare to be their true self.”

Karan emphasized that being true to oneself, whether dancing like Madhuri and Aishwarya or expressing emotions on the field, can make a meaningful impact. He urged men to embrace their authentic selves and contribute to a more compassionate, equal world. He used the hashtags #InternationalMensDay and #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani.

As soon as the director dropped the video, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. One user wrote, “This scene lives rent-free in my mind!” Another commented, “This is sooooo beautiful.” One fan said, “One of the strongest moments in the film.”

Another shared, “My favorite part from this movie. Such a strong message.” A user added, “Had chills during this scene.” One more expressed, “I agree! @karanjohar There should be no discrimination with talent or art based on gender! KJO has thoroughly and truly expressed this through the movie!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is keeping busy producing several exciting projects. His reality TV show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3, is currently dominating the charts. Additionally, he is working on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Dhadak 2.

