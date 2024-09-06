Karan Johar drops Gold THROWBACK pics with ‘brightest guiding light’ Yash Johar on his birth anniversary; ‘Miss you every day papa'

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar is the son of the late legendary filmmaker Yash Johar. On the special occasion of his father’s birth anniversary, the Call Me Bae producer shared throwback photographs with his parents. He also penned a sweet note in his father’s memory as he missed him.

Today, on September 6, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures featuring special family moments. The first photo was KJo’s childhood photo, where he was seen leaning on his mother while his late father, Yash Johar, wrapped his arm around his wife, Hiroo Johar, and his son.

The following picture was clicked on the 30th birthday of Call Me Bae’s producer while one of his films was released. The proud father wrapped his arm around Karan as he posed for the camera. Up next was a super cute snap from Karan’s childhood, in which he was seen planting a sweet kiss on his father’s cheeks.

Karan’s special post concluded with a post as he shared the stage with his father. We can also see veteran actress Jaya Bachchan in the background. He captioned the post expressing, "Stole a few moments of nostalgia to share here today, marking my papa’s birthday... "

He further described the photos, expressing, "1. A quick moment of family hugs...something that you could find in my family in abundance, thanks to him 2. My 30th birthday!!! I had directed my film and it was out in the world...and I think my father was proud. 3. Like I said...in abundance!!! 4. A moment shared on stage with him...etched in my mind & heart! "

"Miss you every day papa, thank you for being the brightest guiding light for me, till date," Karan wrote in conclusion.

On the work front, Karan Johar’s last directorial was Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In the producer’s capacity, his web show, Gyaarah Gyaarah, received immense appreciation from the audience. Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, his exciting line-up of several projects is gearing up for their release, including Devara and Jigra.

Apart from this, he will also be producing Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

