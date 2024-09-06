Tishaa Kumar’s mother Tanya shares emotional note on late daughter’s 21st birthday that will break your heart into pieces; ‘Life is lifeless…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Bhushan Kumar’s cousin and the daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh, Tishaa Kumar, passed away earlier this year in July. A couple of months later, on the occasion of her 21st birthday, Tishaa’s mother dropped a long heart-breaking note dedicated to his late daughter.

On September 6, Tanya Singh dropped a video on her Instagram handle documenting various joyous and happy moments with Tishaa Kumar. From her childhood pictures to videos from her adulthood; the video encapsulated cherished moments of the mother-daughter duo. We also get to see a happy-go-lucky Tishaa dancing her heart out, working out and, getting her photo shoot done.

Adding Tu Jo Mila’s rendition in the background, the post was captioned with the most heart-breaking note. It read; "My dearest darling Tish ..Happy 21st…21 years ago today, you came into my life ,and ever since you filled it with joy, bliss, laughter, happiness, celebrations & unconditional Love Thank you my doll for giving me the ‘honour’ of being your Muma."

She further continued by writing, "I am and always am your mom and you my most precious, pure, beautiful inside-out, generous, caring, loving and full of life.. my one and only, you are the ‘Sun to my Cosmos’, the best daughter in the world. Life is lifeless for me here with you there…meaningless & purposeless & so unfair…"

Tanya further recalled her memories as she expressed in the note revealing, "we were on a mission,a plan -You & Me, And We’re still ‘a Team’ we’ll still do it, ‘you& me’ Though, it was not meant to turn out this way, You are the strongest,bravest, coolest, always showering your light & love ,night or day."

In addition to this, Singh further pointed out, "we both know its the wrong ‘narrative’ there was no ‘prolonged battle’" She stated, "Muma is all yours Tish, always will be to Eternity & Beyond, our souls are connected through the most precious Bond I love you my darling ,the mostest & more, it was too untimely but this I’m sure, you will return , to live & fulfil all your dreams through..With all good vibrations and relationships that are true! "

On a concluding note she mentioned, "I love you my bachcha, my jaan, my everything You’re my angel,my star, my universe, my princess, the wind beneath my wings Missing you in every breath I take my baby, remembering all the trillions of beautiful moments since you were born….you are 100 kids in one for me …. Until we reunite Muma loves you forever and more."

For the unversed, in an official statement shared by the Kumar family, it was revealed that Tishaa passed away on July 18 after a prolonged battle with illness. The family had requested privacy during the difficult time.

Tishaa was a private person who was not much in the public eye. One of her last public appearances was in November 2023 when she attended the premiere of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol-starrer Animal. The film was produced by T-Series, and she posed on the red carpet for paparazzi with her father, Krishan Kumar.

While Tanya is a former model, Krishan Kumar is an actor and producer known for his role in the 1995 film Bewafa Sanam. He is also the co-owner of T-Series with his nephew Bhushan Kumar. His first film was the Salman Khan-starrer Lucky: No Time for Love. The two have produced numerous hit films, including Ready, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Thappad, and Animal.

