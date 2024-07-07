Vicky Kaushal, Hardik Pandya's selfie game is on point in PICS from Anant-Radhika's sangeet; fans call them 'Two hottest brown munde'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a grand sangeet ceremony on July 5, Friday. The gala event was attended by many Bollywood and sports celebrities. Adding to the glare of the starry night were the special performances by Justin Bieber, Karan Aujla, and Badshah. Meanwhile, we caught our hands on a happy photo featuring Vicky Kaushal and Hardik Pandya.

Vicky Kaushal and Hardik Pandya are all smiles in the viral pic from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

Today, on July 7, a while back, Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures from the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In the first picture, we can see Vicky Kaushal clicking a selfie with her and T20 World Cup champion Hardik Pandya. The trio flashed bright smiles as they twinned in black and captured the memory in the camera. Meanwhile, the second picture featured another endearing selfie clicked by the Bad Newz actor with Pankhuri.

The post wasn’t captioned, but a sparkle emoji was dropped and the latest hit track, Tauba Tauba was added in the background.

Take a look

Fans' reaction to the post

Minutes after, elated fans couldn’t stop reacting to the post. A fan wrote, "Two hottest brown munde's in one frame," while another fan commented, "Aaj chaand bohot jaldi nikal gya". Additionally, fans also dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Vicky Kaushal dances to wife Katrina Kaif's song Kala Chashma

Several videos and pictures from the evening have been going viral on the internet. Among others, the one that left fans to go gaga from the sangeet ceremony featured Vicky enthusiastically setting the dance floor ablaze with his moves to wifey Katrina Kaif’s song Kala Chashma.

Take a look

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony witnessed the gracious presence of Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, his brother Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Khushi Kapoor with rumored beau Vedang Raina and many more.

The night was filled with various performances and special moments. Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan also set the mood with their fiery performance for the evening. In addition to this, Cricketers Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya were honored for their T20 World Cup win.

