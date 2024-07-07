Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal goes ‘Bade mazakiya ho’ in K3G's Anjali style; channels inner John Abraham from Dostana in BTS video

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz is inching closer to its release date. The first song from the film, Tauba Tauba sung by Karan Aujla, is already a hit amongst fans.

Meanwhile, makers are also leaving no stone unturned in keeping fans excited by releasing promotional assets. The latest BTS video gives a peek into what fun shooting for the film must have been.

BTS video from Bad Newz ft. Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri will make you go ROFL

Today, on July 7, the makers of Bad Newz dropped a BTS video that begins with the star cast performing Yoga on a beach. We are further introduced to ‘Trio-uble makers’ with Vicky Kaushal’s Akhil Chaddha as ‘Sabse Vadda Hero No. 1’, Ammy Virk’s Gurbir as ‘Nirala aur Susheel Hero No. 2’ and Triptii Dimri as Saloni ‘Dilon Ki Rani’.

A hilarious video is sure to leave you in splits witnessing the antics of the entire star cast during the shoot. From Vicky recreating Kajol’s iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham dialogue, "Tusi bade mazakiya ho" to Anand Tiwari doing his "John Abraham" shoot as Vicky recreates Dostana pool shot flaunting his abs, the BTS video is a hilarious watch. Further, we get to see Vicky’s epic reaction to the much-talked-about Katrina Kaif scene.

Take a look

The video is proof of how the entire star cast is goofy around each other and enjoyed to the core while working on the film. The video concludes with a clip from the shoot wrap-up, where the director expresses gratitude for the excellent work of his team. He further quips, "Jo jo bura kaam kiya main edit mein sambhaal lunga [I’ll manage the bad performances in the edit]"

Fans react to the post

The post left fans visibly in splits and wanting more of it, as a fan wrote, "Release more songs and teasers!" and another fan wrote, "That bade mazaki ho was legit." Several fans dropped laughter and red-heart emojis in the comments section.

About Bad Newz

The much-awaited comedy-caper Bad Newz is written and directed by Anand Tiwari. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia in key roles. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari are serving as the producers of the film.

Presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, the film will hit the theatres on July 19, 2024.

