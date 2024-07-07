Bad Newz: Want to know how Vicky Kaushal aced cool Tauba Tauba moves for Karan Aujla’s banger? Watch BTS video

Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla’s recent collaboration for Tauba Tauba has taken over the internet. The song from the upcoming movie, Bad Newz also starring Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia was released on July 2. Ever since then, it has been making waves on the internet, with fans going gaga over Vicky and several ardent fans recreating the hook step of the song.

Well, as much as Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s song is a visual delight, a lot went into making it a magnificent one. Let’s take a look at how these stars aced their dance moves for the song.

A peek into the making of Karan Aujla and Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba

Dharma Productions recently gave fans a sneak peek into the making of Karan Aujla’s song Tauba Tauba. In a nearly 1:26 min video, we can see Vicky tirelessly rehearsing his steps with the ace choreographer Bosco Martis. The immense hard work put into the creation of the infectious song later translates on the screen as well.

“The hard work, the teamwork, and the footwork came together for this party anthem! Here’s a glimpse of everything that went behind #TaubaTauba!,” read the caption on the post.

Take a look:

BTS video shared by Bosco Martis

In addition to this, Bosco also gave a peek into fun prep sessions for the song Tauba Tauba. In one of the scenes, we also see the elated actor touching the choreographer’s feet as he aces the step. Furthermore, we also see Bosco ensuring crackling chemistry between Vicky and Triptii Dimri as he closely looks at every detail of the step.

We also see the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress learning key nazaakats [elegance] to bring her charm to the song. The video concludes with Vicky requesting one more take, displaying his conviction towards the song. “The vibe of the tribe involved to make this possible,” the post was captioned.

Take a look:

About Bad Newz

The highly-anticipated Bad Newz is written and directed by Anand Tiwari. Backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, the film is presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia in the lead roles, the film will hit the theaters on July 19, 2024.

