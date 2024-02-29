Karan Johar talks about Yodha franchise; calls it never seen before 'mid-air turbulence and mid-air action'

The action-packed thriller Yodha, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani, is among the highly awaited Bollywood movies of the year. Recently the film’s official trailer was unveiled and it has sparked significant excitement among fans, receiving positive feedback from them. Now, during the film’s trailer launch, Karan Johar opened up on the film’s franchise.

Today, on February 29, Sidharth Malhotra starrer highly anticipated film Yodha’s trailer launch was organized by the makers. During the event, the film’s producer Karan Johar spoke about the film’s franchise and called it a “special film” and mentioned that it marks the start of a franchise for them, promising intense mid-air turbulence and action scenes unlike anything seen before. They decided that if they were going to put their all into the movie, they should also go all out with the promotion. He said, “It’s for us, beginning of a franchise, mid-air turbulence like you haven’t seen, mid-air action that you haven’t seen. So, we thought if we are going to go all out with the film, we should go all out with the position.”

Karan further added, “So that’s why we launched our poster many thousands of feet in the sky, precisely 37 thousand feet in the sky and we hope that everyone’s expectations are also sky high.”

About Sidharth Malhotra starrer film Yodha’s trailer

Today, on February 29th, the long-awaited official trailer of Yodha premiered. It marks the first time a Hindi film has had its trailer launched on a flight. The trailer debuted mid-flight with various media representatives present. The flight was initially en route to Ahmedabad from Mumbai, where journalists were headed to attend the press conference for Yodha's trailer.

Passengers were provided with a tablet and headphones to enjoy the trailer. Alongside journalists, the cast and crew of the film were also onboard the flight. The event wrapped up with a press conference in Ahmedabad.

Written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha, hitting screens on March 15th, narrates the tale of a plane hijacking and the ensuing rescue mission.

