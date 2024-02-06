Karan Singh Grover reveals he didn't handle Devi’s open-heart surgery well; calls Bipasha Basu 'lioness'

Karan Singh Grover is a loving husband to actress Bipasha Basu and a dotting father to their daughter Devi. In an interview, the actor opened up about the turbulent times he faced when Devi was diagnosed with a heart condition and was being treated for it.

Karan Singh Grover says he didn’t handle Devi's diagnosis well

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu got married on April 30, 2016, and were blessed with Devi Basu Singh Grover on November 12, 2022. While the couple was on cloud nine on their daughter’s arrival, they were also taken aback when they learned that Devi was born with two holes in her heart and had to go through open-heart surgery.

Talking about the tough time, the Fighter actor told India Today that he got the depressing news during the shoot of the film. Hence, at the beginning of every schedule, he felt like not going to work because it was very serious and to be away was very difficult. “Also, I did not handle it very well. I was like water on the floor. I think it's because of Bipasha that I got the strength to kind of go through that and still be here. I really felt like, for me, death would be easier than going through that,” he revealed.

Karan further shared, “At one point, I remember when we were at the hospital, and we were supposed to give Devi to the doctors, I just couldn't. I was like, ‘no’. It felt like I didn't have any hands or legs or feet or face,” he revealed adding that his wife Bipasha is a ‘lioness’. “She's a super strong person, but then as soon as she became a mother, she was a freaking God. She is something else. Also, thanks to all the surgeons,” he divulged.

When Bipasha Basu opened up about Devi’s heart condition

It was during an Instagram live chat with Neha Dhupia, that Bipasha Basu finally spoke about her child’s condition. An emotional Bipasha said that their journey was very different from any normal mother-father. “I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I’ll not share this, but I’m sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers.”

She added, “We went through a crazy period. We didn’t discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan. The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it’s healing on its own. But the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done, when the child is three-months-old.”