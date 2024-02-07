Karan Singh Grover REVEALS why he and Bipasha Basu decided not to show daughter Devi’s face

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with their daughter in November 2022. Since then, the couple has dropped several adorable glimpses of the little one. However, in none of the images, the face of their daughter Devi is visible. In a recent interview, the Fighter actor revealed the reason behind it. Read on!

Karan Singh Grover reveals why they decided not to show daughter Devi’s face

After the success of his recently released film Fighter, Karan Singh Grover sat for an interview with India Today and spoke about his daughter with actress Bipasha Basu. During the chat, Karan spoke about the reason that’s keeping them from showing Devi’s face to the world. The actor said that his wife Bipasha has said that they don't have her permission to show her face. “So, until we have that, we will not, and that makes sense,” he said.

The Fighter actor added, “Also, it's not like we have to hide her face or anything because she always wants to say Hi to everyone, like the whole time. Every time at the airport, whenever we're coming back from anywhere, she always just looks at random people, every human being, and will go 'Hi,' and I would be like, 'Devi, please stop it.'"

The Alone actor also took the opportunity to thank the paps and media for cooperating with them. “Everyone is so sweet, all the paparazzi and everyone there. I think we know them so well, and they know us so well, so they understand that we don't want to show the baby's face,” he was quoted as saying.

Talking more about his daughter, Karan shared that she has her Hair Of The Day. Calling Devi Basu Singh Grover a 'punk rocker', he said, “I miss it every day because they want to do it when I'm not around. So, there is before and after. One moment she will have these beautiful hairstyles, and then she opens it, she has straight hair like mine, and it's standing in every direction. She's like a punk rocker. She is so much fun; we don't know where our days go.” Interestingly, the 15-month-old toddler has already started talking and said the word watch, among other things.

