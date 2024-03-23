Kareena Kapoor Khan flies to Tanzania amid Crew promotions; actress super excited about film's release

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently vacationing in Tanzania with hubby Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The family jetted off from Mumbai a few days back and since yesterday, the actress has been sharing glimpses from her holiday on her social media. We got to see the beautiful Tanzanian sun in the picture yesterday and today the actress dropped a snap of her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops her pic from Tanzania

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a picture of her. She looks stunning in a shirt and a pair of jeans while she is carrying a big bag on one of her shoulders. She has her hair tied in a bun while she overlooks the mesmerizing Tanzanian view. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, “Waiting for 29th March like… #crew”.

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Crew which is set to hit the theatres on March 29.

Check it out:

More about Crew

The film directed by Rhea Kapoor stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma, and Diljit Dosanjh along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film revolves around the life of three air hostesses and we can see the three divas playing the role of a flight's cabin crew. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype and we bet fans cannot wait to watch the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects

In 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan made waves with her appearance in the mystery film Jaane Jaan, marking her debut in the OTT space. Additionally, her crime thriller The Buckingham Murders garnered considerable acclaim after premiering at film festivals, though its public release is eagerly anticipated.

Now, Kareena is gearing up to dazzle audiences with her portrayal of a sassy air hostess in the upcoming commercial family entertainer Crew, alongside actresses Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The recently unveiled trailer showcased Kareena in a glamorous avatar, delivering quirky and hilarious jokes with panache. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this much-awaited film is slated to grace the silver screen on March 29, 2024.

Furthermore, Kareena is set to star in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe movie Singham Again. This star-studded venture features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more.

