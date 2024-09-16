Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 'morning affirmations' of not being perfect but 'hot mess of a mom' is every mother out there

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan consistently sets impressive mom goals. Frequently seen with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, she is celebrated for being a wonderful mother. Recently, she shared her ‘morning affirmations’ on social media, which many mothers can relate to. She candidly acknowledged her imperfections, referring to herself as a ‘hot mess of a mom’.

On Instagram Stories today (September 16), Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post embracing the concept of being a ‘hot mess of a mother’. She re-shared a message that read, “I am not perfect. I am an overwhelmed, discombobulated, hot mess of a mom. But a damn good one nevertheless.” Along with the post, she added the caption “Morning affirmations” accompanied by a victory and heart emoticon.

She recently shared a heartwarming Instagram Story from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The photo shows her with her sons, Taimur and Jeh, gathered in front of Lord Ganesha's idol. Jeh stands prominently in the foreground, while Kareena affectionately wraps her arm around Taimur, who is seen with his hands clasped in prayer. The caption on the post read, "Ganpati Bappa Morya," accompanied by a sparkle and a red-heart emoji.

Earlier, the Crew actress shared a reel on her Instagram Stories that humorously contrasts two types of children. The video depicts one child playing in the mud, labeled '2nd child vs...', and another child, who remains clean and disapproving, with the label 'the 1st one'. Kareena added a comment saying, "God this is so true," reflecting her amusement and relatability to the depiction.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena is currently basking in the success of her recently released mystery thriller The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. The film features notable performances from Ash Tandon, Keith Allen, and Ranveer Brar in prominent roles.

Up next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. This film, the third installment in the popular franchise, features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff, among others. Scheduled for release on Diwali 2024, it will go head-to-head with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Salman Khan asked Kareena Kapoor ‘mujhe 2 flop kyun diye aapne’ over ‘2 hits’ with Ajay Devgn