Shahid Kapoor begins intense preparation to portray gangster Hussain Ustara in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next with Triptii Dimri? Here’s what we know

It was recently announced that Shahid Kapoor is set to reunite with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj in his next movie. Triptii Dimri has been cast as the female lead. Amid the excitement of the fans about this untitled thriller, it has been learned that Shahid has begun intense preparation to portray gangster Hussain Ustara.

According to a recent report in Mid-day, Shahid Kapoor will apparently be playing the role of a don modeled on Hussain Ustara in his upcoming election movie. The report revealed that the actor has started intense combat training for the shoot of the action scenes.

The portal’s source mentioned that director Vishal Bhardwaj is helping Shahid to understand the character’s mindset. “The gangster was a layered personality, defined by his ruthless exterior but driven by personal codes of loyalty and honor,” said the source.

Talking about Triptii Dimri, the source disclosed that her role has a journey of revenge. The source added that she has also started her individual prep and will start joint sessions with Shahid soon.

Earlier, during the official announcement of the untitled movie in September, Vishal Bhardwaj penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. He talked about his reunion with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and actor Shahid Kapoor and also welcomed Triptii Dimri on board.

The note read, “I’m thrilled to collaborate once again with the incredible Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the finest producers and a dear friend, and the gifted @shahidkapoor, my trusted talisman. What a delight to have @tripti_dimri add her magic to this dream team!”

Earlier, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Sajid Nadiadwala is bringing back the duo of Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor for an action-packed film.

A source close to the development stated, “Shahid has utmost respect for Vishal and Sajid, and he was on board the film the minute he heard the narration. This would be Shahid’s next film to go on floors.” The source also disclosed that the film will be shot extensively in India and the US. The makers are looking to create six massive action set pieces for the movie.

