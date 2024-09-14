The Buckingham Murders: Rajkummar Rao gives special shoutout to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hansal Mehta’s ‘gripping thriller’

The Buckingham Murders was finally released in cinemas on September 13, 2024. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Amid positive reviews from the audience, it has received a special shoutout from Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao, who called the film a ‘gripping thriller.’

Today, September 14, 2024, Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram Stories and shared a poster of the recently released movie The Buckingham Murders. He said, “Do watch this gripping thriller, running in theaters.” He tagged Hansal Mehta, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ektaa R Kapoor in his story.

For the uninitiated, Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta have worked in various films together like Shahid, CityLights, Omerta, and more.

The Buckingham Murders is about a crime investigation related to a missing child and follows the trauma of Detective Jas Bhamra. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It marks Bebo’s maiden production. Earlier, Rhea Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also put out a shoutout for the film.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of Stree 2. The horror comedy also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi. It is the sequel to the 2018 film Stree and the latest addition to the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

Earlier, Hansal Mehta shared a long note about the success of Stree 2 on X (Twitter). He wrote, “This is a talent vehicle, studded with exceptional writing, directorial and histrionic talent.” Praising Rajkummar and director Amar Kaushik, the filmmaker added, “It is a triumph for Rajkummar who we love because he is such a superlative actor. It is a triumph for Amar Kaushik because of his command over the medium and his ability to expertly craft a script into meaningful entertainment for the masses.”

Rajkummar is currently gearing up for the release of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, it is a comic entertainer with Triptii Dimri as the female lead. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024, during the Dussehra weekend.

