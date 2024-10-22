Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her favorite international collaboration: ‘Hum Diljit Dosanjh ke bahut bade fan hain’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh have shared the screen in a number of movies. Earlier in 2024, they worked together in the heist comedy film Crew and mesmerized the audience with their chemistry in the song Naina. Recently, Kareena revealed that her favorite international collaboration was with Diljit on Naina. She called herself his big fan.

In a recent conversation at the NDTV World Summit, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about her favorite international collaboration. In response, the actress said, “I think the best collaboration has to be kyunki hum Diljit Dosanjh ke bahut bade fan hain, woh toh sab jaante hain (I am a big fan of Diljit Dosanjh, and everyone knows that).”

She praised him for taking Crew’s song Naina as well as Punjabi music to another level. Kareena expressed that he had put them on ‘global billboards.’ She also mentioned that Diljit has stayed true to his roots and culture. Bebo called Naina a special song and added that it was a great international collab.

Diljit Dosanjh has expressed his admiration for Kareena Kapoor Khan on various occasions. The playful moment they shared on the stage during Diljit’s performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Jamnagar pre-wedding went viral in no time. Holding Bebo's hand, the singer had said, “Hoyegi Rihanna, Hoyegi Beyonce, saddi ta ae hi Rihanna, ae hi Beyonce.” Have a look at the old video!

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently starred in the crime thriller The Buckingham Murders. The film is even more special for her as it marked her maiden production. The cast of the movie includes Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor.

A Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival took place from September 20 to 27, 2024, where many of her iconic movies like Jab We Met, Omkara, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and more were re-released across theaters in India.

Kareena is now gearing up for the release of the Cop Universe movie Singham Again on Diwali 2024.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan continues shooting for Sikandar with heavy security without postponing schedule amid death threats; Report